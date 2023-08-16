'Warrior Nun': Canceled Netflix Series to Return as Feature Films

The fan campaign to rescue Warrior Nun from cancellation may be victorious after all. On Tuesday, executive producer Dean English made a post online announcing that the series will be revived as a trilogy of films. He did not say whether these movies will air on Netflix or with a new streaming home.

"I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans," English said in a two-minute video published on Tuesday. "It's because of you you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three."

English wore a big smile throughout the video, obviously aware of the joy he'd be bringing to fans with this announcement. He even said that this wasn't the only good news coming their way, saying: "Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?' The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

English shared his video on a website called "Warrior Nun Saved," highlighting the enthusiasm of fans to rescue this show from cancellation. Warrior Nun is an adaptation of the comic book series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, created for TV by Simon Barry. It stars Alba Baptista as a 19-year-old woman named Ava who died a quadriplegic and was entombed inside a church. When the last Warrior Nun dies in the same church, her followers try to hide the holy object that gave her her powers inside Ava's corpse temporarily. Instead, Ava awakens from death with newfound powers of her own.

The Netflix original series premiered in 2020 to generally positive reviews, followed by another well-received season in 2022. However, a few weeks after Season 2 premiered, Netflix announced that the show was canceled. Fan outrage fired up on social media at once, and even in an age when fan petitions are more and more common, this one managed to stand out above the noise.

Warrior Nun Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix. There is no word on when these promised movies might come out – especially with the Hollywood labor strikes underway – but there is a mailing list fans can join on WarriorNunSaved.com for future updates.