Warner Bros. Discovery Just Bought Another Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery has a new streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter notes they've acquired BluTV, a subscription video-on-demand service in Turkey. "The announcement follows three years of extensive partnership, which started in 2021 with the launch of Discovery+ on BluTV and an investment by Discovery Inc. that made the company a 35 percent shareholder of BluTV," WBD said in an official statement. "One of the components of the partnership was the option to invest further in BluTV, which has now resulted in the acquisition of the rapidly growing SVOD service."

The streaming service launched in Turkey in 2016 before branching out to the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region in 2018. It is now available to Turkish- and Arabic-speaking audiences. Like many services, it offers its own BluTV originals, Turkish TV series, and movies. Also available are Hollywood and international shows and movies. The company promotes the streaming service as such: "BluTV offers more than 10,000 hours of on-demand premium content and live channels to BluTV subscribers.

The partnership has been in the works for some time, with the official rollout beginning in 2021. Discovery+ was made available on BluTV in 2021. Channels including Discovery Channel, TLC, DMAX and ID became available. Subscribers can also watch live sports via the firm's Eurosport 1 and 2. WBD added HBO content and kids channels Cartoon Network and Cartoonito to BluTV in Feb. 2023. The financial details have not been disclosed.

"Turkey has been an important investment territory for us for over 20 years, and the acquisition of BluTV brings Turkey's first local SVOD player into our portfolio," Jamie Cooke, GM of CEE, Middle East and Turkey of Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. "The combination of compelling Turkish content and a broad range of the best international series and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery is an unbeatable recipe to be locally relevant and successful. Together we bring Turkish audiences the most compelling viewing experience and expand the reach of Turkish content globally."