Wanda Sykes Roasts ‘Bachelor’ Contestants in New Netflix Special: ‘I Have More Respect for Strippers

Wanda Sykes added her voice to celebrities coming after The Bachelor franchise.

The comedian premiered her new Netflix special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal on Tuesday, in which she discussed topics surrounding the current political and cultural climate in the U.S. Among the topics brought during her stand-up, the Emmy Award-nominated actress took some time to criticize the ABC reality television franchise.

As she transitioned out of criticizing President Donald Trump and talking about the cultural climate surrounding the Time’s Up Movement, Sykes joked to the audience that women could not go and march for women’s equality and then rush home to “watch The Bachelor.”

“I know some of y’all will be like “well, Wanda it’s just entertainment, it’s a TV show.’ Yeah, I know. But it promotes bad behavior and it makes women look stupid… it’s gotta go,” Sykes said.

“You got all these women gathering, trying to all vie for this one sh—ty dude,” she continued. “And he’s actively dating all of them right in front of your face. And you know he’s sleeping with all of them. And the women are all just standing around like ‘Ugh, when is he gonna f—k me?’”

She added: “I have more respect for strippers than I do for women who go on The Bachelor. What the hell.”

The comedian also criticized the rose ceremony aspect of the show, slamming how it romanticizes and makes a fairytale out of a man picking women to continue dating.

“I want them to show it for what it is. Instead of the rose ceremony, I want them to line all the women up, and if he wants you to stay, he will tap you in the forehead… with his d—k.”

Sykes jokes on the dating franchise come a week since daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa also expressed her disdain for The Bachelor, sparking criticism from the show’s Host Chris Harrison and creator Mike Fleiss.

“You guys, you know how I feel about that show. It disgusts me,” Ripa said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan last week. “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies. We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

After the audience applauded her statement, she added, “Having said that… All of you women watch that gross, gross show.”

Fleiss and Harrison lashed out at Ripa with Fleiss tweeting: “Easy, Kelly Ripa … The Bachelor franchise pays your salary!”

The comment did not sit well with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo who shut down the creator’s claims on Twitter writing: “Okay [Fleiss]… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay [Kelly Ripa] salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show [because] I’m a savage.”

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is currently available to stream on Netflix.