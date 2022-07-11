'Virgin River' Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is heading back to the small town of Virgin River, California later this month. On Friday, July 8, the streamer released the first official full-length trailer for Virgin River Season 4 ahead of the new season's premiere on July 20. Season 4 is set to include 12 all-new episodes.

Based on Robyn Carr's novel series, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, a woman who answers an ad to become a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern California town. In addition to Breckenridge, the series stars Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Chase Petriw and Marco Grazzini. Season 4 is set to pick up where Season 3 left off, with Mel pregnant and unsure of who the father is – is it Jack's or her late husband Mark's?

Per the official synopsis for Season 4, "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

Season 4 will also see Hope continuing to recover from her car accident, with the synopsis noting that "the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc." Meanwhile, Brie is "intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves," all while unexpectedly finding herself in a closer relationship with Mike "and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Thankfully for fans, Season 4 is guaranteed to not be the last. When the upcoming season was confirmed to be in the works back in September 2021, it was announced that Netflix renewed the drama series for two more seasons, which will take the series through its fifth season. The two-season renewal order wasn't much of a surprise, as Virgin River has continuously been a strong performer for the streamer. Following the July 2021 release of its Season 3, Virgin River enjoyed more than 2.1 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of July 12-18. The show has also spent weeks at the top of Nielsen's streaming rankings following the release of new seasons. Virgin River Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix.