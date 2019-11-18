Vin Diesel’s Daughter Similce Will Star in Netflix’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Show

Netflix is gearing up for its own entry into the Fast & Furious franchise by way of a new series, and now it’s been announce that Vin Diesel’s daughter Similce will star in the animated show. According to EW, Similce will join former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey in the series, titled Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. Posey will be playing Dominic Toretto’s cousin Tony, who is recruited by a government agency to “infiltrate an elite racing league” that is actually a front for organized crime group SH1FT3R, who tries to take over the world.

Vin Diesel’s daughter Similce Diesel to star in Netflix’s Fast & Furious animated series Spy Racers Tony and his friends get into an elite league to take down a criminal organization for the government Similce will be playing a tech genius’s younger sister, Sissy

Joining Tony, will be a team of his friends: Layla Gray (played by American Vandal’s Camille Ramsey), teen tech genius Frostee Benson (played by Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ Luke Youngblood), master artist/inherent spy Echo (Carmen Sandiego’s Charlet Chung), the team’s kind-hearted heavy-lifter Cisco Renaldo (Jane the Virgin’s Jorge Diaz), and leader of SH1FT3R, Shashi Dhar (The Resident’s Manish Dayal). Similce will plays Sissy, a character who is the younger sister to Frostee.

Other stars who will make appearances in the show include: Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family), Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911), Renée Elise Goldsberry (The House with a Clock in Its Walls), Eric Bauza (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), Grey Griffin (The Fairly OddParents), Kevin Michael Richardson (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water), Fred Tatasciore (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing).

The show I worked on is coming out soon! Fast & Furious: Spy Racers on Netflix Dec 26th. This was an amazing first job, and I learned so much from some really amazing peers. I’m so thankful to have been on a show that challenged me every day.https://t.co/5QsJXAphBh — Mason Bykowski (@MayoJarz) November 18, 2019

Additionally, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is co-produced by DreamWorks Animation (alongside Universal Pictures) who has also produced shows such as DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

Fast & Furious 9 doesn’t land in theaters until May 22, 2020, but fans can check out Spy Racers much sooner, as it debuts on Dec. 26, only on Netflix.

