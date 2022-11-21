'Vikings: Valhalla': Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 finally has a premiere date, and fans are also getting a special first look at the new episodes. As revealed by Deadline, the Vikings spinoff series will return to Netflix on Jan. 12. Down below, fans can check out some of the first images to emerge from the show. A sequel to the hit Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla is "set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century" and "chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived," per an official synopsis from Netflix.

Among the cast of characters are "the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)." In a brief tease of the Season 2, Netflix reveals that the new episodes will "finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat."

The epic journey continues 🔥⚔️🔥 VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season 2 returns January 12, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ee8oATuMCl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2022

In a Netflix Tadum interview earlier this year, Suter sat down to discuss the show and his character, including the training regimen he went through to play Harald. "You're right that Harald is a beast on the battlefield, and that's even mentioned in the historical record. His physicality and size were actually going to be a key part of his character for me to portray faithfully. I knew that training was going to be important, and we were very lucky to have a trainer called Pat Henry to help us through that first four months of pandemic when we were all in lockdown and weren't able to film."

He continued, "We did Zoom sessions three times a week with the weights that I had lying around in my garage that had gathered a lot of dust." Regarding the journey of getting into shape for the role, Suter said, "It took four months to get to where I was, but I came at it from a place of always being quite athletic, and fitness is an important part of my life. I find it meditative and calming to go to the gym, so I wasn't starting from a base of zero."

Finally, Suter admitted that he did not have to "eat like a Viking," in order to get into Viking shape. "Pat [Henry, trainer] would just say, 'Eat more eggs for breakfast.' Actually, all through my life, I've always wanted to go to the gym to an extent that allows me to eat what I want and to drink what I want." Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.