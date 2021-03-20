Verzuz Battle - Raekwon vs Ghostface: How to Watch, Where to Stream

✖

Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will square off in Saturday's edition of Verzuz. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream on VerzuzTV's Instagram Live or on the Triller app. Raekwon and Ghostface Killah are not the first Wu-Tang Clan members to take part in the rap battle series, as RZA was featured in a battle with DJ Premiere in May. Method Man joined D'Angelo in an episode last month.

The Verzuz series was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to entertain music fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The show is now in its second season, which has featured Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Too Short, and E-40 in their own battles. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will star in their own battle to mark the show's one-year anniversary soon, a spokesperson told Billboard.

Verzuz has been so successful that it caught the attention of Triller Network, the parent company of the Triller app. Earlier this month, Triller acquired Verzuz. As part of the deal, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz became Triller Network shareholders and will oversee Triller's future music strategy. Since the show launched, Verzuz has featured over 40 artists and even branched out into sports with the NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz show. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz plan to bring the brand to comedy and live events in the future.

"This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole," Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a statement to Billboard. "By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game-changing."

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have been working together for over 25 years. Ghostface Killah appeared on Raekwon's first solo album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (1995), and Raekwon contributed to Ghostface's Ironman (1996). They continue to work together frequently, with both contributing to Wi-Tang's 2017 album, The Saga Continues.