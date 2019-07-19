‘Veronica Mars’ Surprises at Comic-Con 2019 by Premiering Early on Hulu, and Fans Are Loving It

Streaming

Veronica Mars just surprised fans by dropping its revival season on Hulu a week early and we are shocked and overjoyed. Series star Kristen Bell revealed the news Friday at San Diego Comic-Con that the eight-episode season would be available July 19, rather than its original premiere on July 26.

The new season synopsis, released by Hulu, reads: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Fans of the series quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement, and wondering how to cancel their plans to binge the new season.

During the panel for the series, Bell admitted that production on the revival was hard given long hours, but that she would happily play Veronica for the rest of her career.

“Am I gonna miss six months of bedtimes to put this girl back into the world?” she recalled asking herself.

“I’ll play Veronica until everyone in Neptune is dead,” she joked.

All seasons of Veronica Mars are currently available to stream on Hulu.

