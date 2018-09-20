‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Ordered at Hulu

Veronica Mars is making her way back to TV. Kristen Bell announced via social media Thursday that the drama series that ended in 2007 received a limited-series revival order from Hulu.

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! 🙂 A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018

Bell, who starred as the titular character throughout the original show’s duration, also shared a video letting fans know that all episodes of Veronica Mars would be available to stream on Hulu next year. “…Which is great, ’cause you’ll need to brush up since we’re making another one!” she teased.

The eight-episode limited series will be in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television.

Bell will executive produce and star as a grownup Veronica, who in the rebooted series will try and solve murder cases in Neptune once again. The show’s original creator, Rob Thomas, will also return as an executive producer and writer.

The official logline of the show reads: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Rumors of the revival began in August when Variety reported that it was in the works at Hulu.

The original Veronica Mars followed a California teen (non-official) detective and student (Bell) who moonlit as a private investigator with her detective father (Enrico Colantoni). The series premiered in 2004 and ran for two season on UPN, then ran for another season on The CW before being canceled.

Last fall, Bell promised that a Veronica Mars revival “is going to happen” when Thomas called her in the middle of a Facebook Live video.

Thomas added that he wanted to do a “six-episode Veronica Mars mystery.”

“If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be,” he said at the time.

Mars and Thomas previously raised over $5 million in 2013 to create the Veronica Mars feature film after the series was canceled. Having initially asked for a $2 million goal via Kickstarter, they raised $5.7 million. The movie was released in 2014.