‘Veronica Mars’ Effectively Canceled at Hulu

Veronica Mars is not coming back with new episodes any time soon. After its return for a rebooted fourth season on Hulu, the Kristen-Bell-led series has no plans for a new season on the streaming service. Series creator Rob Thomas reportedly revealed there have been no discussions to bring back the show for Season 5. However, he said there is always a chance for more in the future,

TVLine reports sources within the streaming service confirmed there are no plans currently for a new season.

Veronica Mars returned with an eight-episode fourth season back in July. The series left fans heartbroken after ending the new episodes with the death of beloved character Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring).

In the final moments of the Season 4 finale, Echolls appeared to die unexpectedly after a car bomb left in Veronica’s car detonated, killing him off-screen. The episode then fast forwarded a year and showed Veronica heading out of Neptune, California, as she continued to work on moving on from her husband’s death.

Thomas previously said he knew killing off the beloved character was a “gamble”, but said it was something that needed to happen in order to push the show forward.

“I know what the show needs to be moving forward,” he told outlet. “There are not many shows about kickass detectives and their boyfriend at home. It was tough getting Logan wrapped into the story this season… There’s a reason shows end when the couple gets together. I’m not going to start doing The Thin Man. It’s not going to be Veronica and Logan solving mysteries, so what is Logan doing in the show?”

Bell also opened up about the surprise twist during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in August.

“I know it’s a heartbreak and I know that maybe Veronica didn’t make your favorite decisions this season, but you have to understand, if everything was perfect and there was no conflict, you wouldn’t have a show. There would be nothing to watch,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s still got a lot to work through and I hope we’ll get to see it onscreen again if people forgive us,” Bell said.

Should Season 5 happen in the future, Thomas previously said he had a couple of “Agatha Christie-[esque]” ideas for the titular detective.

“It won’t be this exactly, but some version of Murder in a Manor House. Something that is so explicitly detective-y… I want to really lean into that we are a detective show… I feel like Season 4 was the bridge season, to take us from half soap opera/half mystery show to full detective/mystery show,” he said.

All four seasons of Veronica Mars are currently streaming on Hulu.