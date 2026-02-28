‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Joins Apple TV’s ‘The Buccaneers’ for Season 3

A star from The Vampire Diaries is boarding The Buccaneers.

Deadline reports that Paul Wesley has joined the Apple TV historical drama for Season 3.

Wesley will be portraying Frank, a mysterious “but charming stranger who arrives into Nan and Mrs. St. George’s world, turning it upside down.” The period drama is based on Edith Wharton’s final, unfinished novel, and set in the 1870s during the Gilded Age. The Buccaneers follows five wealthy and ambitious American women and their experiences in London high society as they deal with culture clashes, differing approaches to tradition, friendship, and love.

In Season 3, “Our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together. When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives, and with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Wesley joins an ensemble cast led by Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, and Imogen Waterhouse. Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Guy Remmers, Mia Threapleton, and Christina Hendricks also star in The Buccaneers, which was created by Katherine Jakeways.

Paul Wesley is best known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The CW supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries for all eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, as well as his role as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Additional credits include Tell Me a Story, History of Evil, The Late Bloomer, Mothers and Daughters, The Baytown Outlaws, 24, Army Wives, Elsewhere, Killer Movie, Cane, Fallen, Cloud 9, Everwood, Guiding Light, and Another World.

The Buccaneers received a Season 3 renewal in October, just two months after the Season 2 finale. “We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns, and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a statement. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, The Buccaneers Season 3 is directed by DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman and BAFTA Award nominee Amy Neil. Jakeways and Beth Willis serve as executive producers, with Joe Innes promoted to executive producer on Season 3. Season 2 was directed by William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, and Charlie Manton. The series is produced for Apple TV by The Forge Entertainment.