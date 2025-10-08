‘The Buccaneers’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

The Buccaneers are back for more Gilded Age drama.

Apple TV+ announced today that the historical drama series The Buccaneers, based on the unfinished Edith Wharton novel, was renewed for a third season. The series is set in the 1870s and follows five wealthy American women trying to navigate high society in London.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways in a statement. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

The series stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, Matthew Broome, and Josh Dylan.

According to Apple’s official synopsis, the first season revolves around “a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash,” whereas the last season saw the women take on the English legal system while dealing with “love, heartbreak, motherhood, and jealousy.”

Season 3 will see the Buccaneers “fight back” against English society together. “When they arrived in England they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives. And with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Series creator Jakeways also writes and executive produces the series. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available now on Apple TV+.