Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022

September is about to be an exciting month for Paramount+. Following news that Walmart reached a deal with Paramount Global to include the streamer as part of the retailing giant's Walmart+ membership program beginning next month, Paramount+ gearing up to expand its content catalogue by dozens of new titles, the Paramount_ September 2022 content list officially revealed.

Subscribers will have plenty to get excited about in September, with the Paramount+ library set to grow with additions like My Dream Quinceañera and the coming-of-age story On the Come Up. The month will also see the premiere of a new season of the critically acclaimed original series The Good Fight, as well as new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Paramount+ will also prove to be a go-to resource for all things sports, with an expansive lineup of sporting events streaming next month.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2022.