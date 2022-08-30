Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is about to be an exciting month for Paramount+. Following news that Walmart reached a deal with Paramount Global to include the streamer as part of the retailing giant's Walmart+ membership program beginning next month, Paramount+ gearing up to expand its content catalogue by dozens of new titles, the Paramount_ September 2022 content list officially revealed.
Subscribers will have plenty to get excited about in September, with the Paramount+ library set to grow with additions like My Dream Quinceañera and the coming-of-age story On the Come Up. The month will also see the premiere of a new season of the critically acclaimed original series The Good Fight, as well as new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Paramount+ will also prove to be a go-to resource for all things sports, with an expansive lineup of sporting events streaming next month.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. Costing $4.99 per month, the Essential Plan is an ad-based plan. The ad-free plan, the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in September 2022.
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
Sept. 3 - Sept. 15
Sept. 3
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Sept. 7
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Sept. 14
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
September 15
Run & Gun
Sept. 16 - Sept. 23
Sept. 16
CBS Fall Preview Show
Sept. 17
48 Hours (Season 35)
Sept. 18
60 Minutes
September 19
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Sept. 20
FBI (Season 5)
FBI: International (Season 2)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Sept. 21
Survivor (Season 43)
The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Sept. 23
Nick News
Sept. 28 - Sept. 30
Sept. 28
Basketball Wives (Season 9)
Side Hustle (Season 1)
Sept. 29
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
September 30
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sports: Sept. 1 - Sept. 25
Sept. 1
UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Sept. 3
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State
Sept. 4
2022 SBD World's Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause
BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game
Sept. 6
UEFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 7
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 8
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 10
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force
Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season
Sept. 11
Start of Barclay's Women's Super League Season
NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
Sept. 13
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 14
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 15
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 17
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series
Beyond Limits: This is Football
SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn
Sept. 18
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 24
Sail GP
SEC on CBS
Sept. 25
NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days
Sports: Throughout September
NWSL Regular Season Competition
Barclays Women's Super League Competition
Italian Serie A Competition
Brasileirão Série A Competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
Combate Global MMA Action