Two Big Pixar Movies Return to Disney+ Top 10

Disney fans are feeling incredible, as both Incredible movies have returned to the Top 10 on Disney+. Incredibles 2 and The Incredibles currently sit at numbers one and four respectively, per Fixpatrol.

The original film was released in 2004. It tells the story of a suburban family who are undercover heroes trying to lead a quiet and normal life, but are forced into action to save the world.

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Jason Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elizabeth Peña lend their voices to the popular characters. The Incredibles earned over $631 million against a budget of $145 million.

In a review from The Guardian, the film critic notes The Incredibles is an “all-conqueringly funny and blastingly energised family comedy.” The reviewer praises its versatility, adding, “There’s something of X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Spy Kids and also the quirky retro-feel of TV shows like Get Smart and the 1960s Batman. But as ever with Pixar, influences are subsumed into something new, something supercharged with insolent originality and modernity.”

Its follow-up, The Incredibles 2, was released in 2018. In the sequel, The Incredibles family’s new mission involves a change in family roles with Mr. Incredible having to manage the house while his wife Helen Elastigirl is sent out to save the world.

Against a budget of $200 million, The Incredibles 2 earned over $1.2 billion by the end of its theatrical run. In a review by The Guardian the reviewer notes the sequel “outshines the original.” The reviewer adds: “Slapstick genius, profound social comment and a monstrously funny infant combine to conjure a magical second outing for the superhero family.”

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson reprise their roles from the mothership film, and newcomers include Huckleberry Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, and Jonathan Banks.