Two Big, Fun Action Movies Take Over Hulu’s Movie Rankings

Since the last time we checked on the Hulu movie rankings, the top titles have swapped out. However, just like our previous write-up, there are only two movies in the service’s top 15.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (May 3, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Knocked off the Chart: A Complete Unknown

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New

York.”

Knocked off the Chart: The Wolf of Wall Street

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Sex. Money. Power. Drugs. Brace yourself for an outrageous true story from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”

2: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Play video

Official Synopsis: “With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman.”

1. Kingsman: The Secret Service

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A suave veteran British spy recruits an unrefined but promising street kid into his super-secret espionage agency’s ultra-competitive training program – just as a global threat emerges.”