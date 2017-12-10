Twitter Livid After Chelsea Handler Mocks Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Appearance

Chelsea Handler sparked some outrage on Twitter this week with a video mocking Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The video shows comedian Fortune Feimster doing a make-up tutorial parody as Sanders, complete with comments and quips about the Trump administration.

Of course, the backlash online was quick and merciless. People responded saying that Handler is a false feminist for claiming to support women, yet attacking their appearance when it’s convenient for her.

You cannot claim to champion women’s rights and simultaneously mock a successful woman’s looks simply because you disagree politically. — Ariella Shapiro (@ShapiroAriella) December 9, 2017



Glad to see how much of a strong feminist you are, by promoting positive body image of other females. @SarahHuckabee — Dana Haigh (@danahaigh) December 8, 2017



Handler actually took the time to respond to that tweet, writing, “This woman deserves to be taken down. She is pure evil.” But that didn’t get her very far with these responders.

Others used the opportunity to attack Handler for her personal struggles with alcohol.

Get help. It’s not too late. I’ve been in recovery 12.5 years. A sober life is a good life. You can do it!! Check yourself in now! #sobrietyrules — Martha H. (@MarthaRunsSF) December 8, 2017



And some responses got even more vitriolic.

If your house does catch fire….try to be home….👌 — George (@GeorgeOwell20) December 8, 2017



Fortune Feimster, the comedian who appears in the video, retweeted Handler, and summed up the responses pretty succinctly.

I did this ridiculous Sarah Huckabee Sanders video. Libs seem to like it. Conservatives HATE it. And such is comedy these days… https://t.co/QE6uAchO8c — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) December 9, 2017



Chelsea is running through the end of 2017 on Netflix. After that, Handler says she’ll be pursuing political activism full time.