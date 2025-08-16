There is not a lot of movement on the Tubi TV show chart as we approach the fall.

Classics make up most of the shows, with an iconic cartoon series hitting the top 7. A ’70s TV staple is also now charting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Tubi top 7 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 16, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

7. Tom and Jerry

Official Synopsis: “Follow the madcap adventures of the original game of cat and mouse as Tom, an ordinary house cat, and Jerry, a quick-witted mouse battle it out.”

6. Fantasy Island

Official Synopsis: “Dreams come true, for better or worse, in a tropical paradise, where a charming, enigmatic host and his diminutive assistant guide your magical visit.”

5. The Book of Negroes

Official Synopsis: “Kidnapped in Africa and enslaved in South Carolina as a girl, a woman attempts to secure her freedom in eighteenth-century North America.”

4. Human Target

Official Synopsis: “Follow the high-risk exploits of security guard Christopher Chance, who uses unusual methods to protect his clients and eliminate threats at any cost.”

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

2. La Brea

Official Synopsis: “A massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in L.A. and tears a family in two, with half trapped inside a primeval world alongside a group of strangers.”

1. Murder, She Wrote

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”