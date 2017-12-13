Free Streaming Service Launches Personalization Engine, Competes with Netflix

As a response to Netflix recently raising its subscription prices (again), consumers are increasingly turning to free streaming services to find content that they love.

Today, free streaming TV and movie network, Tubi announces the launch of its Content Personalization Engine, leveraging AI technology to program and personalize on-demand content. And although it may seem that all streaming services have this capability, Tubi is actually the only free streaming service (AVOD) with a TV personalization engine.

This product news comes off the heels of Tubi closing its Series B funding, as well as previous content deals with partners such as Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount, among hundreds of others.

With more than 7,500 titles per month, Tubi has the largest library of entertainment content compared to any other subscription service, which makes this roll-out even more pivotal for viewers looking for new, relevant content.

As consumer viewing habits have shifted from linear viewing to on-demand streaming, content discovery has become one of the biggest challenges in the VOD space. Tubi, the industry’s leading free streaming TV and movie network, aims to solve that problem with the launch of its Content Personalization Engine.

Tubi will leverage new Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning technology to program and personalize its VOD service, making it the only free streaming service (AVOD) with a personalization engine. In addition, Tubi has launched an onboarding process which is designed to fast-track a new user into a personalized experience to find content easier.

With more than 200 content partners that include Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount, Tubi now boasts more than 7,500 titles available every month, offering consumers the largest premium library of entertainment content ranging from hit TV shows and movie blockbusters to specialized and niche content. Through Tubi’s cutting-edge personalization engine, individual viewers’ preferences will now be automatically discovered to further recommend the entertainment content they want.

The more a viewer watches Tubi, the more accurate the recommendation becomes due to personalization run entirely by Tubi’s proprietary algorithms.

“Machine learning is essential for streaming services by providing a customized experience for each consumer. If you are not leveraging machine learning to delight your audience, you don’t have a future,” said Farhad Massoudi, Founder and CEO of Tubi, Inc. “This technology combined with our massive content library and user usage data makes our product offering exceptionally unique to both our studio and network partners and most importantly our viewers.”

Tubi has raised $35 million to date, backed by strategic partners such as Lionsgate, MGM and Stanford University. Funding has accelerated the growth and expansion of Tubi, including the development of new technologies such as machine learning.

Now available, the recommendation engine is built on seven years of technological development, using deep learning to process a massive dataset of user profiles, behaviors and content metadata, including third party data sources. The onboarding process is live on iOS devices and will soon launch across multiple devices.