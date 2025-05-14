Tubi Adds Greatest Western Trilogy of All Time

“Every gun makes its own tune,” Clint Eastwood says in the Dollars Trilogy, and every fan of Westerns should make it a priority to watch (or rewatch) this classic trio of films.

Tubi has just added the Dollars Trilogy to the service, a series of three movies that completely revolutionized the Western genre and is commonly credited with inventing the “spaghetti Western” subgenre.

All three films—A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly—star Clint Eastwood as the protagonist, known only as “The Man with No Name.” The series is known for its highly stylized gunfights and its iconic score from Ennio Morricone; even if you don’t know the movies, you’ve certainly heard the title theme.

Trailers and descriptions of all three movies are available below.

A Fistful of Dollars

Official Synopsis: “The vagabond, gunslinging Man With No Name employs his wits to stir up an old vendetta between the two crime families that corrupted San Miguel.”

For a Few Dollars More

Official Synopsis: “In this classic, truly great spaghetti western, a keen, quick-witted bounty hunter and his fierce rival follow the bloody trail of a murderous outlaw.”

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Official Synopsis: “In the heat of the Civil War, a lone wolf, a mercenary, and a Mexican outlaw engage in a lethal pursuit for $200,000 in buried Confederate gold.”