‘Triple Frontier’ Stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac Tease First Look at Netflix’s Heist Film

Triple Frontier, the new Netflix movie starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck and former Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, is not a slick heist movie in the same vein as the Ocean’s franchise. It has a much darker tone, as the stars teased in a new look at the movie.

“It’s a study in greed and also a sense of: What does it mean to feel that you’ve sacrificed so much and feel like you’ve not really been looked after?” Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars movies, told Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What starts out as a kind of morally righteous mission ends up becoming more and more questionable as it goes on,” Affleck added.

In the film, Isaac, Affleck, Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund star as five former U.S. special operatives who decide to steal millions of dollars from a cartel in South America to finally get that big pay day they feel they deserve. It was directed by J.C. Chandor, who previously directed Isaac in 2014’s A Most Violent Year, and written by The Hurt Locker‘s Mark Boal.

Although set in South America, Triple Frontier was filmed in Oahu, Hawaii and in the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, California.

“There were these long chase sequences, so I spent a lot of time prepping and doing high-altitude training,” Isaac told EW. “I didn’t want to hold up everything by having to take half-hour breaks between every take!”

During production, the quintet developed a close relationship.

“I am expecting to be married to Charlie Hunnam any day now, so when you see that announcement, know that me and Charlie, we hit it off and wanted to tie the knot on Triple Frontier,” Affleck joked.

The first look from Entertainment Weekly came after Netflix released the film’s trailer on Dec. 9. The trailer was packed with action, set to a remix of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War.”

“Make no mistake about it,” Affleck’s character said in one scene. “You guys need to own the fact that we do not have the flag on our shoulders. You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight.”

Triple Frontier is one of several films Hunnam has in the can. He recently filmed the boxing drama Jungleland in Massachusetts and the Western The True History of the Kelly Gang. He also reunited with Sons of Anarchy‘s Ryan Hurst for A Million Little Pieces, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

As for Affleck, Triple Frontier will be his first movie since 2017’s Justice League. Isaac is now working on Star Wars: Episode IX and was last seen in Life Itself.

Triple Frontier is expected to get a limited theatrical release and will be available to stream on Netflix March 15.

Photo credit: Netflix