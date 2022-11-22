'Top Gun: Maverick' Finally Gets Streaming Date





Top Gun: Maverick has an official release date for Paramount+. The streaming network announced that the hit film starring Tom Crusie will be available on the service starting Thursday, Dec. 22. in the United States as well as Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. Paramount+ also announced that Top Gun: Maverick will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

As mentioned by Deadline, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said the film would arrive on Paramount+ before the end of the year. When it comes to films disturbed by Paramount Pictures, theatrical movies would get a 45-day window before they hit the streaming service. But due to the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount decided to hold off on putting it on the steaming service. The film has grossed $1.4 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films in history and the highest-grossing films in Cruise's career. Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun and was released on May 27.

Top Gun: Maverick cast member Danny Ramirez recently spoke to PopCulture.com about working with Cruise on the movie. "The most beautiful thing was the first time that Tom actually went up and he shared the footage because everything was so transparent. He was like, 'Oh OK, well I messed that up. That doesn't work. That doesn't work.'" The actor said, "He wanted to show us his mistakes every single time in order to take away the negative pressure to do something, but rather being like, 'There's going to be errors in this. It's not a perfect process.'"



The film features a lot of action in the air which meant the cast had to go through some intense training. But for Cruise, it wasn't hard for him since he loves doing his own stunts. "Listen, the whole point of making films and the beauty of it is that you get to travel the world and see other cultures and be part of communities. To look and walk in someone else's shoes and feel what they are [feeling]," Cruise told Screen Rant in May.

"Making movies, you're constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields. And I want to tell them, that's the beauty of making movies. That's why I've always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities."