'Top Gear America' Stars Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon Explain How Season 2 Is 'Bigger' (Exclusive)

Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon are back for more "tomfoolery." The second season of Top Gear America premieres on Motortrend+ on Friday, and Corddry, Bovingdon and Dax Shepard return for adventures that include driving a wide variety of cars in different challenges. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Corddry and Bovingdon reveal what fans can expect from the new season.

"We move out of the high desert, basically, LA's high desert," Corddry exclusively told PopCulture. "That offers us not only, just better scenery, a more varied scenery, but new terrain, a lot of great offroading we did. And I think changing our environment is sort of how a goldfish gets as big as the tank it's put in. That's sort of like what we were, they made our tank bigger. So we got bigger."

Bovingdon used some interesting words to describe Season 2. "Chaos, crashes, jumps, broken cars, Rob traveling very fast, much faster than he ever has before," Bovingdon stated. "And leather jumpsuits. And I think that covers it all." Corddry, Bovingdon and Shepard all bring something different to the table when it comes to their background on cars. However, Bovingdon is the expert since he's a car journalist. But did Bovingdon learn anything new about cars while being on Top Gear America?

"My background is probably in new cars and driving shiny new cars that someone provides to me with a full tank of gas and an unlimited tire budget," Bovingdon stated. "And then suddenly I'm in a little Suzuki Jimny or an old diesel Mercedes and these cheap cars, and that they were awesome fun. And actually, the carefree nature of having a car that costs $300 or $500 instead of $150,000 is liberating and exciting in equal measurement. And damage just seems to make them more and more beautiful, the more damage the better they look."

Corddry, who is known for starring in films like Hot Tub Time Machine and TV shows like Ballers, got his love of cars from his father. "He was one of those guys that would get a new car a year and he had every kind of car you can think of, these amazing muscle cars in the sixties and seventies," Corddry said. "And then he had me and bought a Volvo and it was over. So he would just kind of reminisce with me I would just listen to him talk about these cars and he'd show me pictures. So, that's kind of where it kind of got and then in my high school years, a lot of my friends were gearheads and that's when I sort of learned more about the cars, from my friends bragging about their positraction."