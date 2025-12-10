58 Titles Leaving Netflix in January 2026

The new year is for leaving behind vices, bad habits and apparently 58 shows and movies that were previously streaming on Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming platform released its full list of titles it’s axing in January 2026. Fans of classics like The Hangover franchise, Runaway Bride and Taxi Driver will be disappointed, as will those with a profinity for the Fifty Shades franchise.
The good news is that Netflix is adding 78 titles that same month, so there will still be plenty to stream in the new year. Favorites include a new season of Bridgerton as well as some old fan-favorite shows and movies like Veronica Mars and Pitch Perfect.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Continue reading to see what shows and movies it’s time to kiss goodbye in January 2026.
Leaving Netflix Jan. 1, 2026
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Blue Beetle
Blue Crush
Blue Streak
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Coach Carter
Crazy Rich Asians
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dreamgirls
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghost
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
How to Be Single
I Love You, Man
Isn’t It Romantic
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Life of the Party
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Ocean’s 8
Runaway Bride
Scarface
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
Training Day
Zero Dark Thirty
Leaving Netflix Jan. 2, 2026
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Leaving Netflix Jan. 3, 2026
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Netflix Jan. 9, 2026
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
The Maze Runner
Leaving Netflix Jan. 16, 2026
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Leaving Netflix Jan. 18, 2026
Donnie Darko
Leaving Netflix Jan. 23, 2026
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Netflix Jan. 29, 2026
Prison Break: Seasons 1-5