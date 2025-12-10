58 Titles Leaving Netflix in January 2026

The new year is for leaving behind vices, bad habits and apparently 58 shows and movies that were previously streaming on Netflix. On Wednesday, the streaming platform released its full list of titles it’s axing in January 2026. Fans of classics like The Hangover franchise, Runaway Bride and Taxi Driver will be disappointed, as will those with a profinity for the Fifty Shades franchise.

The good news is that Netflix is adding 78 titles that same month, so there will still be plenty to stream in the new year. Favorites include a new season of Bridgerton as well as some old fan-favorite shows and movies like Veronica Mars and Pitch Perfect.

Continue reading to see what shows and movies it’s time to kiss goodbye in January 2026.

Leaving Netflix Jan. 1, 2026

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving Netflix Jan. 2, 2026

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Leaving Netflix Jan. 3, 2026

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix Jan. 9, 2026

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

The Maze Runner

Leaving Netflix Jan. 16, 2026

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Leaving Netflix Jan. 18, 2026

Donnie Darko

Leaving Netflix Jan. 23, 2026

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix Jan. 29, 2026

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5