'Tiger King' Zoo Is Closing Permanently and Social Media Has Thoughts
Months after it first made its Netflix debut, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is back in the spotlight after news broke Wednesday that the zoo at the center of the docuseries is being shutdown. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suspended Jeff Lowe's federal Animal Welfare Act exhibitor's license and ordered that the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, previously owned by Joe Exotic, be shut down immediately and permanently.
The zoo's closure comes after an investigation that found Lowe had been keeping animals in poor and unsanitary living conditions and withheld veterinary care. The investigation was prompted in June after PETA released photos and a video of the conditions animals at the park were living in, with images showing big cats with wounds to the ears and other areas of the body and one lion with its ears covered in flies.
According to Lowe, who came into ownership of the 16.4-acre property after Exotic accepted an offer from him, the USDA's suspension of his license came "less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license." In a Facebook post, he said that the agency was suspending his license "for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods." Wynwood Zoo, meanwhile, said that the animals who call the zoo home "are now in private hands and will remain in private hands." According to KTUL ABC 8, the property will now be used exclusively as a private film set for Tiger King-related content.
News of the zoo's closure immediately sparked discussions on social media, as well as plenty of memes. Following the release of Tiger King back in March, some viewers had expressed concerns over the animal's well-being and are now happy to see action being taken. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
Good. The majority of unaccredited facilities are complete crap and need to go away. They make people think all zoos are like that when that’s not even remotely the case. /// The zoo made famous by Tiger King is closing https://t.co/iQ02f8Lmgr— Kari /// Linkin.Bert (@bombalurina03) August 19, 2020
In honor of the Tiger King zoo officially closing. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #HappyLeoSeasonMrMayor pic.twitter.com/JYK79SBuX6— Not So Usual - Jennifer (@NotSoUsual_Jen) August 19, 2020
the tiger king zoo is closing and i hope that the animals get a very good new home.— G, F# B E, D G C, A C A, B (@Hail_Void) August 19, 2020
They shut down the #tigerking zoo. Must’ve been that bitch Carole Baskin pic.twitter.com/s8zqjZPz2Z— 🪐 (@SaturneStan) August 19, 2020
Carole Baskin up 4-0 https://t.co/h4R6BbTJ12— Rich Porter Jr. (@PIFFBORGHINI) August 19, 2020
Crazy story, probably best for the sake of those animals. I feel for any animal locked up in the Oklahoma heat & eating expired meat.— MzT☕ (@MzTrett) August 19, 2020
Damn Carole back at it again!! pic.twitter.com/dxZs7mlGU6— 44zeex (@44zeex) August 19, 2020
Omg if carol baskin gets the tigers this would be the best plot twist everrrr— Jen (@JLude04) August 19, 2020
I watched a few episodes & saw enough to know that those animals deserve better. Enough said!— MzT☕ (@MzTrett) August 19, 2020
The Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance has offered to take the animals and place them in accredited sanctuaries! 38 of Joe’s tigers are at a wonderful sanctuary in Colorado, Jeff could do the same! But his pride won’t let him 🤬— Amanda Sanders ☀️ (@amandadiaryblog) August 19, 2020