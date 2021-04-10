'Tiger King' Star Sparks Concern After Threatening Suicide

✖

A scary situation involving one of the stars of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness unfolded recently. According to TMZ, Tim Stark, who was one of the animal park staffers on Tiger King, reportedly threatened to take his own life. Stark reportedly issued this threat after experiencing a loss in court.

This whole matter began on Wednesday. At that time, Stark went on Facebook Live after a judge in Indiana banned him from owning animals. He subsequently threatened to take his own life. Additionally, he threatened anyone who would come over to his property. In the video, Stark showcases a syringe attached to his arm. He claimed that it was filled with drugs used for euthanasia.

"It's time to make one last attempt to expose the corruption," Stark said in his alarming Facebook Live video, which TMZ was able to obtain. The Tiger King star issued a demand to the judge in the case, saying, "I'm demanding that we do a virtual, public hearing. I want reasoning behind your ruling. Now, I know judge you're probably thinking, 'Who in the f—k is Tim Stark to be demanding anything from the almighty judge?' Well, let me introduce you to somebody motherf—." Stark proceeded to showcase the syringe attached to his arm, asking the judge directly if he can "stop it" by granting him his wish of a public trial. He went on to say that he was giving the judge until tomorrow, Thursday, at 5 p.m. local time to open the trial to the public.

Stark continued to say that "somebody" should make sure that the judge gets his message. He got emotional as he continued to ask the judge to "get to the bottom" of his case. TMZ reported that police were made aware of Stark's video and that they contacted him on Thursday. They originally said that he was fine and that they would continue to monitor his Facebook account for this kind of activity. In an update, law enforcement sources said that Stark was taken into custody on Thursday night. He was reportedly arrested for a non-criminal incident.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.