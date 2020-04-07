‘Tiger King’: Will Carole Baskin Appear in Rumored Upcoming ‘Reunion’ Episode?

All of the cool cats and kittens eager to watch the rumored upcoming “reunion” episode of Netflix‘s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will not be seeing one familiar face. As a number of the series’ stars continue to speak out against their portrayal on the docuseries, Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida, has confirmed that she will not be appearing in the alleged new episode, which will reportedly drop sometime this week.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, a representative for Baskin confirmed that, “we have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.” She will join fellow Tiger King subject Dillon Passage, the husband of Joe Exotic, in not appearing. Speaking with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Monday, Passage had confirmed that he had not been in touch with producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

“It’s going to be like a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion. But no, Netflix did not contact me to be a part of that,” he said. “I’m not sure completely on the details. I only spoke with one of the producers a little while about it because I was asking her. I saw an article saying there was gonna be another episode dropped and I was kind of curious.”

After debuting on Netflix on March 20, Tiger King immediately became a social media sensation that left viewers clamoring for more. In a video clip obtained by Justin Turner and shared to Twitter over the weekend, subject Jeff Lowe, Exotic’s former business partner, revealed that there would be an additional episode.

“Thank you for watching our show…You need a life, you just wasted seven hours on us,” he said in the clip. “Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode that will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on.”

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed that another episode is coming, and it remains unclear who will be part of it. Baskin’s refusal to take part comes as little surprise, though, as she has been vocal about her displeasure with the series. In a statement shared just after Tiger King‘s premiere, she claimed that she agreed to be part of the docuseries under the impression that it was going to be the Blackfish of big cats. Calling the series “salacious and sensational,” she also slammed the producers’ decision to focus on her second husband Don Lewis’ disappearance and play into the theories that she is responsible for it.

Responding to her remarks, Chaiklin said that she and Goode “were completely forthright with the characters.” She added that the project spanned five years and, just as with any project of that length, “things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does. We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did.”