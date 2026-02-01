‘This Is Us’ Star Tapped to Star in New HBO Max Drama Pilot

A This Is Us star is setting his sights on a new HBO Max project.

Deadline reports that Milo Ventimiglia will star in American Blue, a new cop drama pilot from former Supernatural showrunner Jeremy Carver and Warner Bros. Television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

American Blue is written by Carver and centers on native son Brian “Milk” Milkovich (Ventimiglia), who “returns to his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, to rescue a beleaguered police force seeking redemption of his own.” Milk is a “quietly determined, natural-born leader hoping to find a second chance in the place he left behind.”

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

“American Blue will take audiences inside a gritty and authentic police drama, reflecting the myriad challenges in policing today,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming. “As with The Pitt, our goal of longer seasons will allow viewers to sink deeply into this world across multiple episodes and to return to it on an annual basis. We can’t wait for Jeremy Carver’s vision for American Blue come to life with Milo Ventimiglia in the lead role and David Ayer directing our pilot.”

The new pilot will be developed under the model introduced by Emmy-winner The Pitt, which has 15 episodes per season, a decent budget, and yearly release. Season 2 of the medical drama is streaming now, with filming on the third season set to commence this summer.

“We are thrilled to have Milo and David join American Blue,” said Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros Television. “Milo’s dynamic presence on-screen and David’s keen eye are a perfect match for the complex, character-driven drama that Jeremy created. We look forward to seeing this trio bring Milk’s journey to life.”

Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Milo Ventimiglia is best known for his roles as patriarch Jack Pearson on NBC’s heart-wrenching drama This Is Us and bad boy Jess Mariano on the early 2000s drama Gilmore Girls. Additional credits include Land of Bad, The Company You Keep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Second Act, Creed II, Devil’s Gate, Con Man, Gotham, and Heroes. Upcoming projects include A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, I Can Only Imagine 2, I Will Find You, and Kill Him ‘Til He’s Dead.

Jeremy Carver will serve as executive producer on American Blue alongside Brian Udovich, Neil Reynolds, and director David Ayer. Ventimiglia co-executive produces, while his longtime producing partner, Russ Cundiff, is serving as a producer.