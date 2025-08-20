‘This Is Us’ Reunion Set for New Hulu Drama

Yet another This Is Us star is set to join a new show from series creator Dan Fogelman.

Mandy Moore has been cast as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and William H. Macy (Fargo) in Fogelman’s currently-untitled football drama on Hulu. Moore played main character Rebecca on the long-running NBC drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is set in the world of the National Football League, where Macy will play Hank Durkin, a team owner. Moore will play his daughter, Lauren, and Meloni will play the team’s head coach, Danny Roarke.

It is currently unknown if the series will center around a real or fictional NFL team.

The series is written and produced by Fogelman, who will likely also direct some episodes.

It’s the second time this year that Fogelman has announced one of his former This Is Us stars will headline a new Hulu series of his; the last series, the 2025 sci-fi drama Paradise, starred This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.

The first season of Paradise earned four Emmy nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series. It seems Fogelman and Hulu are trying to continue their joint hot streak following Paradise and Only Murders in the Building, which he is an executive producer of.