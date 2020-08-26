'The West Wing' Original Cast to Reunite for Staged Version of Season 3 Episode

✖

The West Wing will be performing a second act as HBO Max will be airing a reunion episode as learned by Variety. The series’ main cast will all be back to reprise their roles as the get-together will see them reenact the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the third season that aired on Feb. 27, 2002. The cast returning includes Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen.

The decision to revive the show for one more go-around comes as part of the When We All Vote initiative helped set forth by former First Lady, Michelle Obama, in an effort to raise voting awareness ahead of the November election. The reunion, which will be called A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, will be filmed some time in early October as a release date has yet to be announced. The crew and cast will be back together to film under much different circumstances than when they were last together nearly two decades ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. Extra safety precautions and measurements will be taken in the process. The series creator, Aaron Sorkin, will be back to write and produce along with Thomas Schlamme, Casey Patterson and Robe Paine.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, noted that the team is “excited” to get back into action and bring “something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time.” Aubrey also explained that WarnerMedia would be making a donation to the non-profit group, as well, “This special not only entertains, but also helps ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.” Adding to that, Sorkin followed up by noting his excitement to be back with Schlamme, and is happy to be a part of their “efforts to get all of us involved in the election.”

The West Wing premiered in September 1999 and went on to air seven seasons. When the reunion episode debuts on HBO Max, it will be the first installment of the series to air since its series finale on May 14, 2006. While it wasn’t revealed yet, the show will air sometime before the election on Nov. 3, which will see President Donald Trump representing the Republican Party and seeking reelection against the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.