'The Umbrella Academy' Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Reacts to Series Ending After Season 4 (Exclusive)

The hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy was renewed for a fourth season in August, and it will be the final season for the show. The big question now is how is the cast reacting to the news of the Emmy-nominated series coming to an end. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Emmy Raver-Lampman said that it's going to be hard to say goodbye to the cast and crew since they've been together for a long time.

"It's bittersweet," Raver-Lampman exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm going to be so sad to say goodbye to these characters and I'm already dreading the last day on set. I'm going to be a wreck, but I also feel really grateful that we know that it's our last season. That we get to not take a moment of being together for the last time for granted. We get to give these characters and the fans of the show an ending that they all deserve because a lot of shows don't get that opportunity and so I think we all are feeling very, very lucky to get to go back to Toronto and film one more time and to tie it off with a very dysfunctional, but pretty bow I'm sure."

(Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Raver-Lampman plays Allison Hargreeves (The Rumor and Umbrella Number Three) in the series. She is an actress and mother who can control minds and bend reality with the phrase "I heard a rumor." But in the third season, Allison learns that she can control minds without the phrase. At the end of Season 3, the members of The Umbrella Academy lose their powers, but it's not clear if Allison lost hers, because she is not with the group as she's reunited with her daughter.

Raver-Lampman also said that she will never forget what The Umbrella Academy did for her career. "I will forever be grateful for that show," she said. "I'd never stepped foot in front of a camera before Umbrella Academy. I don't think I would be sitting here having this conversation with you had I not been given that opportunity and been able to be a part of that show and have that experience. I'm always going to carry a little bit of The Umbrella Academy with me forever so I will be sad to see it go, but I think it's good, it's time. For us, it's four seasons, but for us, it will have been almost seven years."