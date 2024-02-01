'The Tiger's Apprentice': Tom Lee Fights Hu (Exclusive Clip)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A popular children's book now has a full-length movie. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Paramount+ animated film The Tiger's Apprentice, showing Tom Lee trying to fight Hu. The Tiger's Apprentice stars Brandon Soo Hoo, Henry Goulding and Michelle Yeoh and will debut on Feb. 2.

"Based on the popular children's book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, The Tiger's Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians," the official synopsis states. "With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Golding), Tom trains to take on Loo (Yeoh), a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers."

The Tiger's Apprentice also stars Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, Greta Lee Diana Lee Inosanto, Patrick Gallagher and Poppy Liu. The film is based on the 2003 book of the same name written by Laurence Yep.

In an interview with Geeks of Color, Cola talked about her excitement to be featured in the Tiger's Apprentice. That's a really special movie as well with Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang–so it's like this perfect cast," Cola said. "So I'm excited to do more and more animation as the years go by."