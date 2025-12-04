‘The Santa Clauses’ Actor Eric Lloyd Gives Update on Third Season

The Santa Clause star Eric Lloyd is sharing an update on a potential third season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

It’s been nearly two years since the TV series follow-up of the beloved holiday trilogy starring Tim Allen aired its Season 2 finale.

Created by Jack Burditt, the fantasy comedy series serves as a sequel to 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause and follows Allen’s Scott Calvin, who believes he’s losing his magical abilities due to age after being Santa for almost 30 years and decides to choose a successor and retire. Lloyd reprises his role as Scott’s eldest son, Charlie, in one Season 1 episode, while Elizabeth Mitchell and David Krumholtz also return as Scott’s wife, Carol/Mrs. Claus and Bernard, the elf, respectively.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that saw Mad Santa (Eric Stonestreet) and Olga (Marta Kessler) arriving in the North Pole and launching an attack on Scott. Olga assembled a gnome army for battle, while Scott and Carol were left to defend the elves and protect the North Pole. As of now, there still isn’t any word on a Season 3, and even though Lloyd only appeared in one episode in which Charlie expressed no interest in taking over the family business, he told TV Insider that he has no clue about the show’s future.

“I don’t know. I haven’t been told anything,” Lloyd admitted. “Haven’t gotten any calls about it. The last Season 2 was the last one that aired. And I don’t know there’s a three yet, but it could always happen.”

Since it’s been about two years since the Season 2 finale and Allen is now busy filming his hit ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, it’s hard to tell how possible a third season truly is. The show hasn’t officially been canceled, so it’s not exactly off of Disney’s radar. Plus, it can only be assumed that The Santa Clauses has been coming back around every Christmas season along with the original Santa Clause trilogy. So now that it’s December, perhaps that will help.

If anything, fans have two full seasons of The Santa Clauses to watch and all three The Santa Clause films on Disney+ that never seem to get old, no matter how much you watch them. It’s unknown if and when Disney will give an announcement on the show’s future, but for now, people will have to settle on what they have already.