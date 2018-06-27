‘The Ranch’: When Will Part 6 Debut

The Ranch part 5 was recently released on Netflix, but fans already have one question in mind: When will part 6 premiere?

Netflix has not released an official release date for part 6, but it has been greenlit and is in production.

However, the production on the new episodes has not yet wrapped. The only real update we have received on the new episodes came from Ashton Kutcher, who plays Colt Bennett on the sitcom, back on March 15.

It appears production had just ramped up, as he said he was just reunited with Dax Shepard, who will be playing an unspecified main role in part 6.

With that marker, it is clear that the shoots for The Ranch part 6 are not yet wrapped up yet.

We then have to turn to the release dates for past parts, specifically the time spans between each two-part section. Each two parts make up the show’s “season” order and are produced close to one another.

Part 1 was released on April 1, 2016, and part 2 soon followed on Oct. 7, 2016. That leaves six months in between.

Part 3 was released on June 16, 2017, and part 4 was released on Dec. 15, 2017. That gap is six months long, as well.

With the previous precedent being six-month intervals and part 5 coming out on June 15, we can project that part will most likely come out in December 2018. We could even presume a mid-month date some time on the weekend of Dec. 14 and 16, if the pattern holds.

This expected date would also follow the June-December pattern set up between parts 3 and 4.

Some have had concerns that part 6 would be delayed due to the firing of Danny Masterson at the conclusion of part 5’s production. However, it will presumably only affect production on a creative level.

Recent firings of Kevin Spacey from House of Cards and Roseanne Barr from Roseanne has thrown production schedules for a loop due to production already beginning at the time of their departures. With Masterson’s exit done in-between seasons, the filming schedule should not be affected much if at all.

With all that in mind, remember that our predicted mid-December date is just an educated guess. Netflix has not yet officially announced when they will premiere its next batch of 10 Ranch episodes.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

