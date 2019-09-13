‘The Ranch’: What Time Does New Season Premiere on Netflix?

The end is almost near for The Ranch. The hit show on Netflix has 20 episodes to go with 10 of those set to premiere when Part 7 drops on Friday. The new season will be available on Sept. 13. Netflix released the timetable for when each time zone will be able to start binge-watching.

The Ranch will officially be available at midnight on the west coast. That means the east coast will be pulling an all-nighter if they plan on catching it at 3 a.m.

Part 8 has yet to be announced but speculation suggests it could arrive in early 2020, perhaps in March.

As for what fans can expect to see in the upcoming 10 episodes, there’s going to be a heavy emphasis on Ashton Kutcher’s character, Colt Bennett, as he tries to get his life back together after his plan to save the family ranch created division in the family.

Executive producer Jim Patterson shared on TV Insider what viewers will see in the upcoming season.

“[Cole’s] alone in a lot of ways,” Patterson said. “This season is about him trying to figure out who he is and what kind of man he wants to be.”

Kutcher will be joined be cast staples Elisha Cutbert, Sam Elliott and Dax Shepard. Not returning, of course, is Danny Masterson whose character suffered an off-screen death following sexual allegations resurfacing and forcing the show to cut ties with him.

There has been some speculation he could return after his name was mentioned in the trailer but it doesn’t sound like there will be any truth to him making an appearance.

Masterson issued a statement following the news.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

The Ranch debuted on April 1, 2016. It was announced last October that the show was renewed for a final season which will be broken up into two parts instead of the typical season including 20 episodes right off the bat.