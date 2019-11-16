‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher’s New Show ‘Going From Broke’ Is Already a Massive Hit

In wake of The Ranch wrapping up production on Netflix, Ashton Kutcher‘s second venture into streaming is apparently another success for the actor. Kutcher found a strong streaming fanbase with The Ranch, which is concluding at the end of its fourth season in 2020. That audience has apparently followed the former That ’70s Show star to Crackle, where he is an executive producer and on-camera personality for the reality series Going From Broke.

As Deadline reports, the series has earned five million views in the first four weeks since it debuted on the streaming service. The data comes from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, who is the majority owner of Crackle, and their quarterly earnings report.

Due the massive success, the show, which follows subjects trying to pay off their student debts, may come back for Season 2.

“This show has struck a chord with viewers,” said Bill Rouhana, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s CEO. “There is clearly a need for this important dialogue. We are encouraged by the feedback and are now considering the possibility of a second season.”

The company has been high on the Kutcher-produced series since it was revealed earlier this year. Rouhana had championed the show’s take on financial issues and hope it would connect with viewers struggling through similar hardships.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with Ashton on a project that addresses such a serious issue in our country. This Crackle original series, Going From Broke, isn’t just entertainment; it also provides real tools and takeaway for viewers,” Rouhana told The Wrap ahead of the premiere. “We’re excited to premiere the series on Crackle since it’s a completely free, ad-supported platform available to stream on any device. It’s the perfect place to reach viewers who may also be saddled with debt and watching every dime they have. It’s the right message on the right platform at the right time.”

“The student debt crisis in America is devastating to young people and their families,” host and Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig also told The Wrap. “We need real solutions, in real time, to end the vicious cycle of debt and get hardworking young people on the road to financial freedom. My hope is that the stories in this show shine a light on the crippling impact debt and financial instability has on our kids, our future workforce and our economy.”

