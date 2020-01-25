‘The Ranch’ Part 8 Is Officially on Netflix

The Ranch is back on Netflix, and it’s for the the final time. Part 8 (the second half of Season 4) of the Netflix sitcom is on the streaming service, and it marks the final episodes of the series that will be released. The batch of episodes runs for 10 installments, each clocking in between 27 and 35 minutes.

The title of the episodes are: “It Ain’t My Fault,” “Like It’s the Last Time,” “Out of Sight,” “Fadeaway,” “Born to Love You,” “Not Everything’s About You,” “What Was I Thinking,” “Helluva Life,” “Dumb Effin’ Luck” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which takes its title from the John Denver song of the same name, serves as the show’s series finale and runs 35 minutes.

Cast members who return for the Part 8 are Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert, Dax Shepard, Megyn Price, Debra Winger and Kelli Goss, among others.

With this final part, The Ranch’s episode total ends at 80 episodes. Part 1 premiered back on April 1, 2016 with 10 episodes, meaning the show’s run was just under four years.

The show’s ending was announced in June 4, 2019 by Cuthbert, who plays Abby Phillips-Bennett. The post promised fans they would receive two more parts before the cast rode off into the sunset.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote. “Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!”

Part 7 debuted on Sept. 13 and dealt with the characters rebuilding after a wildfire raged through the area in Part 6. It also saw Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby deal with issues in their marriage, which was on the rocks due to several lies Colt had told. Part 8 focuses more on the Bennett family moving on after selling their ranch, all while dealing with the mystery of who shot recurring character Nick (Josh Burrow) in the Part 7 finale.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

