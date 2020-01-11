‘The Ranch’: Part 8 Official Trailer Released, First Look at Final Season Revealed

Netflix released the first trailer for The Ranch Part 8, the back half of the show’s fourth and final season, on Friday. Like many traditional sitcoms, the last batch of episodes will feature plenty of changes for Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennett family. The trailer also appeared to drop a big spoiler.

The trailer includes a scene where Mary (Megyn Price) reveals that Luke (Dax Shepard) was arrested for killing her ex Nick, notes TVLine. Debra Winger also appears to be back, playing family matriarch Maggie Bennett, who tells Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Beau (Sam Elliott) she plans to move to Florida permanently.

It also appears that the entire Bennett family will have to move, as Neumann’s hill acquired their home after taking ownership of Iron River Ranch. Beau and Joanne (Kathy Baker) only have 60 days to move, so Colt offered his father and new stepmother a place to stay. There is only one catch – Beau will have to be part of the family hugs at least five times a month.

“Too expensive,” Beau replied.

Netflix also shared the video on The Ranch‘s Instagam page, where fans expressed their sadness over the show ending.

“I’m so sad that it’s ending, has been a great show,” one person wrote.

“One of the best shows ever!” one fan wrote.

“Wow I am going to miss this,” another commented.

A few fans complained about the trailer including the major spoiler.

“They literally just revealed the cliffhanger from last season in the trailer,” one wrote.

“Why would they spoil who killed Nick in a preview seems pretty stupid,” another wrote, adding a thumbs down emoji.

Netflix announced in June that The Ranch would be closing after 80 episodes and four seasons, making it the longest-running sitcom, beating Fuller House by five episodes. The series kicked off in April 2016, with Colt returning to his family’s Colorado ranch to rebuild relationships with his family and high school sweetheart Abby (Elisha Cuthbert).

The series originally featured Kutcher’s That ’70’s Show co-star Danny Masterson. However, Masterson was fired after finishing Season 3 due to the rape allegations he has faced from four women. In August, the women filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and Masterson, claiming they were stalked and harassed after going to police. Masterson has denied sexually assaulting the women.

The Ranch was created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson. The last batch of episodes will be released on Jan. 24.

