‘The Ranch’ Part 7: Ashton Kutcher Reunites With ‘That ’70s Show’ Alum Kurtwood Smith

A new trailer recently dropped for The Ranch Part 7, and it reveals that Ashton Kutcher is once again reuniting with his former That ’70s Show co-star Kurtwood Smith. In the clip, Kutcher’s Colt Bennett is seen talking to Smith’s Sam Peterson — a guest character who has only appeared in a handful of episodes — and telling him what all has been going on in his life. After Colt spills a ton of personal details about himself, Sam replies, “God. Your life blows.”

In addition to Kutcher and Smith, other stars returning for Part 6 of The Ranch include, Sam Elliott as Beau Bennett, Elisha Cuthbert as Abby Phillips-Bennett, Dax Shepard as Luke Matthews, and Kathy Baker as Beau’s girlfriend Joanne.

The new episodes of The Ranch will debut on Netflix on Sept. 13.

Smith is not the only former That ’70s Show actor to make an guest appearance on The Ranch, as Wilmer Valderrama and Debra Jo Rupp both also have appeared in the series.

Most notably, former That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was one of the original stars of The Ranch, but he was let go from the show after past allegations of sexual assault resurfaced in the press.

Following his firing in 2017, Masterson released a statement denying the accusations mounted against him, and expressing disappointment in Netflix for handling the situation the way they did.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said in his statement.

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he later added.

Many of Masterson’s fans are still upset over his firing, with some commenting on the fact that he is once again absent from the show, per the footage shared in the new trailer.

“This story line is getting old. And so is the BS the pulled on Danny. I’ve lost interest,” one person commented.

“Rooster needs to return for at least one episode,” someone else suggested, “at least if anything for closure on everything, he can let everyone know he’s alive and maybe kick that one guys a— (sorry, forget his name, the one that ran him out of town).”

Fans can catch up on The Ranch Parts 1-6 before Part 7 debuts next month.