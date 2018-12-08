‘The Ranch’ Part 6: Was Abby Actress Elisha Cuthbert Pregnant While Filming?

Netflix’s The Ranch is back with its sixth part, and one of the main aspects of the season is the conclusion of Abby’s pregnancy and the birth of a new Bennett family baby.

However, many fans are wondering if the actress who plays Abby, Elisha Cuthbert was actually pregnant as she filmed her Part 6 episodes.

The question extends back into the fifth part of the show, when Abby’s pregnancy began. There was a bit of time jump and Cuthbert sported a a convincing baby bump all season, which was filmed in the middle of summer 2017.

Around the time of Part 5’s release, Cuthbert welcomed a baby in real life with husband, Dion Phaneuf. The baby, named Zaphire, was born Dec. 21, 2017.

Based on this timeline, it seemingly alludes to Cuthbert being pregnant during Part 5’s production and with her pregnancy ending in December, it seems Cuthbert was not pregnant in real life as she filmed Part 6.

Fast forward to Part 6 today, and Cuthbert’s character is still pregnant. We know that production on the season was going on during March 2018, based on a photo uploaded by Cuthbert’s on-screen husband Ashton Kutcher.

For those wondering how she appeared to look pregnant in the first portion of Part 6, it is quite common for actresses to wear a fake, padded baby bump to make it appear that they are expecting.

Preview for the season show Cuthbert in action with the padded bump, including some clips that show the couple’s last moments before welcoming their baby girl.

One shows Abby trying to get Colt (Kutcher) prepared for the impending arrival of the baby.

“We’re having a baby whether we’re ready or not, OK?” Abby says. “Colt, this is not like that trip to Denver where I had that Big Gulp. I can’t just cross my legs and hope it goes away.”

Another clips shows the happy couple at a Denver Broncos game as Abby’s water breaks. She knows the baby’s coming, but wants to stay and see Peyton Manning, who is a special guest at the event.

“I mean, maybe we could try and wait until after the coin toss,” Abby says. “It’s Peyton fucking Manning. I mean, if we time it right, he might be able to deliver it.”

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Saeed Adyani