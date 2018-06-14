‘The Ranch’ Part 5 Photos Show Pregnant Abby, Burned Down Homestead

The Ranch part 5 is on its way to Netflix on Friday, and the streaming service has unveiled several new photos from the new episodes.

Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert), Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott), Maggie Bennett (Debra Winger) and several guest stars are shown in the shots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abby is notably pregnant in the photos, as shown in the latest trailer. There is also visible burn damage, as a large fire at the Bennett family homestead was also alluded to in the trailer.

Notably absent in the shots is Rooster (Danny Masterson). Rooster will be in Part 5, but it will be his final episodes on the series following numerous sexual assault accusations against Masterson.

Scroll through to see all the new The Ranch part 5 photos.

Heated Discussion

This first shot sees a very pregnant Abby in a heated discussion with her mother-in-law-to-be and Colt. She appears to be deep in the pregnancy, and there seems to be some fire damage in the background.

This shows that there will be some sort of time-jumping involved in the season’s timeline, being as Abby’s not even pregnant yet at the end of part 4.

Bo and Maggie

Maggie and Bo are shown inside the ranch house ahead in this above shot. They appear to be in the good spirits if they’re eating a meal together.

Also the house appears to be in great condition, presumably placing this shot before the fire.

Colt Assessing Damage

This solo shot shows Kutcher in character as Colt, but he is far from his goofy normal. He seems very serious as stands in front of burned building, presumably the Bennett family home.

Destroyed Interior

In a similar shot, Colt is seen talking to Abby in the shambles of the home. The family fireplace is shown behind them, as well as numerous pieces of broken furniture.

Nancy Travis Guest Stars

This promo shot sees Maggie talking with an unexpected guest actress: Nancy Travis. Travis is best known for her role as Vanessa Baxter on the beloved sitcom Last Man Standing, and it appears she’s headed to Netflix for a role on The Ranch.

Fire Aftermath

We have another shot of the fire aftermath in this above photo.

A stressed Abby is seen talking to her father Chuck (Jim Beaver) as Colt cradles a pair of puppies. Chuck’s presence possibility that the wildfires that struck the Bennett homestead also affected Abby’s or her parents’ homes.

Colt’s Disovery

Colt appears to discover the fiery blaze in this photo. As he rides up to the blaze he appears to be in shock. The fire’s red glare fills the cab and mirrors of his truck.

Happy Family

This key art is not a fresh look, being as Netflix first released it along with Part 5’s trailer.

The non-episode shot, which was a YouTube thumbnail for the trailer, sees Bo, Colt and Abby posing in front of scenic backdrop.

Abby is pregnant in the photo and her baby bump is shown under her sweater.

Part 5 of The Ranch will be released on Friday via Netflix. All part episodes of the show are also available on the service.