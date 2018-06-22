‘The Ranch’ Part 5: Danny Masterson Featured Heavily in All Episodes

Danny Masterson is featured in all 10 new episodes of Netflix‘s The Ranch despite being fired as the season wrapped production.

Masterson portrays main character Rooster Bennett in every part 5 episode, and it appears the streaming giant took no measures to edit or reduce his role in post-production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rooster has a major role in the plot lines of part 5. He feuds with his father in the first half of the season due to his and his brother Colt‘s (Ashton Kutcher) decision to buy a neighboring ranch using family funds. The later half focuses more on Rooster hooking up with his ex-girlfriend Mary (Megyn Price) while receiving threats from her ex-husband Nick (Josh Burrow).

This focus on Rooster is somewhat surprising because of Netflix and Masterson parting ways on less than positive terms. The streaming company and The Ranch‘s producer fired Masterson at the end of part 5’s production due to the numerous sexual assault accusations made against him. Masterson detested the decision, as he made clear in a statement after the fact.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said in a statement. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

However, Masterson has shown support for part 5’s release after the fact. He promoted the new episodes on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Kutcher in character.

“That’s right y’all. America’s favorite badasses are back. Right now on Netflix,” Masterson wrote. “Season 5 is live.”

Netflix’s decision to still air the original version of The Ranch part 5 has drawn criticism from Masterson’s accusers, including Bobette Riales. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Riales criticized the streaming service for not only airing the episodes but keeping Masterson’s financial ties to the series intact.

“For Netflix to have taken such stern reaction and action regarding Kevin (Spacey) or Louis (C.K.) and then also firing Danny as well… Why now are they continuing to support in a half-ass way as a co-producer, meaning he still gets a check, and also airing shows after he was already fired?” Riales said.

Netflix has not commented on their decision to keep Masterson in the part 5 episodes.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix. Part 6 of the series is currently in production and is expected to be released some time later in 2018.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne