Netflix Original ‘The Ranch’ Season 3: Part 5 Release Date Revealed

Netflix‘s original series The Ranch is on its way back for Part 5, with the streaming giant sharing on Wednesday that the new batch of episodes will be available to stream on June 15.

“The Bennett boys face a hitch in their plan to buy the Peterson ranch,” the show’s description reads. “Meanwhile, Beau tries to take it easy after his hospital stay.”

The Ranch stars Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger and Sam Elliott, and will see Dax Shepard appear as a recurring guest star during the second half of the show’s 20-episode third season, Variety reports. The show has traditionally dropped 10-episode batches, each of which is part of a larger season. Part two of season two premiered in December, which was part four of the entire show.

Shepard will help balance the show after Danny Masterson was let go from the series in December after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Shepard’s arrival during the second half of the season will not be a replacement move, as the actor has not signed on as a series regular.

Shepard will portray Luke Matthews, a former soldier who comes to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch. He meets the Bennetts and immediately bonds with Colt (Kutcher) and Beau (Elliott), but Luke’s past has a way of catching up with him.

The actor’s future on The Ranch is likely contingent on the success of the Fox comedy pilot Bless This Mess, which sees Shepard star alongside Lake Bell.

Masterson left production on the show in December after multiple rape allegations, which the actor has denied.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time, according to Variety. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

The report added that Masterson would not be expected to appear in any episodes released after December 15.

Photo Credit: Netflix