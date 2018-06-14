‘The Ranch’: Netflix Reveals First Scene From Part 5

Netflix has released the first scene for Part 5 of comedy The Ranch, featuring a pregnant Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) and Colton (Ashton Kutcher).

In the season 2 finale, Abby and Colt’s relationship was put to the test when Abby left Garrison for a new job in Denver, but it seems her move didn’t last long considering the couple is now engaged and expecting.

The clip, first released by Decider, shows Colton’s unique parental instincts.

“I know when you’re pregnant you got weird cravings, so I got peanut butter, pickles, mustard, Skoal,” Colt tells Abby in the scene.

“Skoal?” an incredulous Abby asks, wondering why her soon to be husband is giving his pregnant fiancé a can of dipping tobacco.

“Yeah. You just quit smoking,” Colt replies. “So ya get in a bind, you just put a lip in.”

Their relationship may be evolving, but Colton hasn’t changed too much from last season.

Among the teases for the upcoming episodes, Abby can be seen expecting a child. There is also visible burn damage, as a large fire at the Bennett family home will be a big storyline during the season.

Danny Masterson’s Rooster Bennett shows up in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, apparently during a wedding scene for Colt and Abby.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix comedy as production wrapped on Part 5 after numerous sexual assault allegations made against him came to light. He will not return for Part 6.

The accusations went public in March 2017 when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. His research highlighted evidence that showed the accusing women, who, like Masterson, were Scientologists, and claimed they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

Masterson issued a statement lashing out against the streaming service and the allegations made against him.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Though the LAPD is looking into the claims against Masterson, no charges have been filed.

Part 5 of The Ranch will begin streaming Friday on Netflix. All episodes of the show are also available on the streaming service.