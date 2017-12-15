Netflix Releases New Season of ‘The Ranch’

Fans of the Netflix original series The Ranch should clear their weekend schedules, because Part 4 of the comedy is streaming now.

In the meantime, fans can watch the full trailer for Part Four of The Ranch here.

The comedy is back with its usual suspects of Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Danny Masterson, although Part 4 could very well be the last for Masterson.

Netflix fired Masterson from the show earlier this month following multiple allegations of sexual assault stemming from the early 2000s.

In Netflix’s official statement on Masterson’s firing, the streaming giant said his character was written out of the show. The Hollywood Reporter reports that it’s possible Masterson could return in the next installment of the show as he is written out, although Netflix announced that Monday, Dec. 4 was his last day on set.

Shortly after Netflix announced Masterson’s firing, the 41-year-old actor issued a statement maintaining his innocence.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” the 41-year-old actor told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson faces accusations of rape from four women; the Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department continue to investigate the claims.

Public outrage against Masteron’s continued role on the series gained momentum in the weeks leading to his firing.

Many thought Masterson should have been fired from the show immediately following the claims against him, similar to how Netflix cut ties with Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. after the news hit about their own sexual misconduct scandals.

One of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, spoke out against Netflix last month.

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” Bixler told the The Daily Beast. “Four months after the story broke and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch.”

Bixler, like Masterson, is a member of the Church of Scientology, and the alleged victim claims the Church warned her and other women to keep quiet about their accusations against the actor.

Leah Remini, who was a Scientologist for over 30 years and is now one of the organization’s most outspoken opponents, called out LAPD’s handling of the allegations against Masterson last month, claiming that the church and the police are too close to be trusted.

“Scientology is very slick in that it’s partnered in this Police Activities League with the Hollywood division,” Remini told The Daily Beast. “What it’s done is it’s aligned itself as per its policies, because there are Scientology policies that say, ‘Safe-point yourself to the area police department because then nobody will attack your good works,’ so it’s all verypointed and calculated.”