Best Quotes From ‘The Ranch’ Leading up to Part 4

Finally, after months of waiting, Netflix fans were greeted with an exciting surprise last week, as the streaming service revealed that Part 4 of The Ranch would be debuting in December.

The streaming service made the announcement in the form of a video about “Binge racing,” featuring the talents of Ranch stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. They confirmed in the video that Part 4 would be released on December 15.

With less than two months left until the world heads back to The Ranch, it seemed like a great time to take a look back on Part 3 of the sitcom, and laugh at some of its best moments all over again.

S**t Beau Says

If you follow The Ranch on Twitter, you’re probably well aware of the memes and laughs the account likes to create at the expense of Sam Elliott’s Ranch patriarch, Beau Bennett. As you know, the guy has an endless supply of dry humor to offer viewers, often under the guise of Western Wisdom. Here are some of his best:

“I hate cell phones. I liked it better when you needed to get a hold of someone you just shot up a flare.”

“Did you just say ‘Eco-mode’ in my driveway?”

“The only thing I want riding shotgun with me is my shotgun.”

Rooster & Colt

No on-screen brothers provide viewers with more laughs than Rooster and Colt Bennett. Longtime friends Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher have mastered their chemstry, and the two characters have created some of the most hilarious moments of the entire series.

Colt to Rooster: “She got you a job and now she’s letting you live in the cabin? She won’t eve give me her Netflix password!”

Rooster to Mary: “I came over here to do the two things we love. Eat chicken and have sex.”

Colt to Abby and Beau: “I filled this old up with snow and poured beer in it. It’s a beer slushie.”

Rooster to Colt: “Can you really call yourself a quarterback if you’re only completing passes to the other team.”

The Wisdom of Maggie

Maggie is the mom who always finds the right words to say. What makes her even more special is the fact that she can make you laugh out loud while giving you sound advice. Just remember, all of these quotes come with an incredible amount of sarcasm.

“I’m so glad you guys are finding new and creative ways to drink.”

Maggie to Colt: “Oh my god, you’re going to be a dad?!”

“Even when we’re apart, we’re always together.”

Okay, so that one wasn’t very funny, but the heartfelt line perfectly sums up the heart of The Ranch.

Get ready for Part 4, hitting Netflix on December 15.