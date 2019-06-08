‘The Ranch’: Kelli Goss’ Heather Was Confirmed for Final Episodes, But Everyone Missed It

The Ranch fans are bracing for the end of the beloved Netflix sitcom, but they’ll at least have an appearance from a familiar face in the final two parts of the show.

Heather, played by Kelli Goss, will return to the series at some point in the last 20 episodes. Heather was a major part of the show’s early episodes, as she dated Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) and even became pregnant with his child. However, her role has become greatly reduced in recent parts, after she miscarried the child and Colt went on to marry Abby (Elisha Cuthbert).

However, she has popped by for brief scenes since her arc ended and it appears she will come back again for the final episodes.

The 27-year-old actress, who has also appeared on The Young and the Restless and Big Time Rush, was seen on set back in February as the final episodes were filmed.

Goss posted a photo of herself in costume on the show’s bar set. She was actually celebrating her birthday, and The Ranch’s cast and crew gifted her with a personalized cake for the occasion. The cake features a caricatured design of Goss sitting on a saddle prop and twirling a lasso.

Ahead of the show’s final two parts, cast members have been taking to social media to mourn the show’s end. While Goss has not posted anything, Cuthbert and recently added cast member Dax Shepard have.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote on Tuesday. “Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!”

Shepard wrote, “I’ve had SO much fun working daily with Elisha, Sam (Elliott) and Ashton on The Ranch. “A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having.”

The Ranch’s past episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. The show’s remaining episodes’ do not have firm release dates as of press time.

