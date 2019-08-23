‘The Ranch’ Fans Think Danny Masterson Is Returning Based on New Part 7 Trailer

The Ranch fans are convinced that Danny Masterson will make a surprise appearance on the upcoming Part 7 of the Netflix sitcom after seeing the new trailer for the episodes, which was released on Friday. At the end of the trailer, which you can watch here, Beau (Sam Elliott) can be seen saying, “Morning, boys,” to Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and someone else off camera — who fans think might be Rooster (Masterson).

After seeing that bit of the trailer, one fan wrote on Facebook, “Beau said ‘morning boys’ and then we can’t see who’s next to Colt. I so hope they brought Rooster back for just a bit!”

“That would be awesome,” another replied.

“He said morning boys and they won’t show who is standing next to Colt??? Are they pullin their head out of their a—es and bringin Rooster back?!?!?!” another said.

Others simply wrote that they wish Masterson’s character would come back. “Love it and wish rooster was still on,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Love the show. Bring back Rooster,” another added.

“If there is hope for rooster I might catch up and watch the rest,” another said.

“Rooster needs to come back,” someone else wrote.

“The show hasn’t been the same without Rooster!!!!” another said.

Masterson likely will not make a return to the show, seeing that he was fired by Netflix in December 2017 after several allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. Masterson denied the allegations and was upset by Netflix’s decision.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson told media on Dec. 5, 2017. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson wrote in a statement afterward: “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

In recent weeks, some of Masterson’s accusers have alleged that he and his fellow members of the Church of Scientology have been stalking them. There have also been recent allegations that Masterson’s membership in the church has also stalled a criminal investigation into the initial allegations.

Part 7 of The Ranch — which is the first half of the sitcom’s final season — is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 13.