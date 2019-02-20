‘The Ranch’ Fans Campaign to Bring Danny Masterson’s Character Rooster Back After Part 6 Trailer Release

News of a brand new The Ranch Part 6 trailer inspired renewed backlash from fans of the Netflix series hoping for Danny Masterson’s return.

The beloved Netflix sitcom is one week away from premiering a new batch of episodes — the first that will see no appearances by the disgraced actor — and many Twitter users could not look past the obvious absence of his character, Rooster, from the teaser clip.

The trailer promised the arrival of Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby’s (Elisha Cuthbert) baby girl, and the troubles the first-time parents will encounter in the new episodes, from baby classes to babysitting to what she will eventually call her grandpa Beau (Sam Elliott).

“It takes a family to raise a ranch. Or something like that. More episodes of The Ranch are coming December 7, only on [Netflix],” the show’s official Twitter page wrote on the Tweet releasing the first look at the new episodes.

The Ranch fans wasted little time responding to the show’s tweet with comments about giving up on the new series now that they had dropped Masterson, and many using the hashtag #BringRoosterBack.

“No [Danny Masterson] nothing too(sic) see here,” one Twitter user commented.

“Be a lot cooler if you brought back our favorite character,” another user wrote along with a gif of Masterson’s Rooster.

“I’m looking forward to it but I know it’s not going to (be) the same,” a third user lamented.

Another user seemed to call out the show’s focus on family in the caption of the video, writing, “That’s laughable considering they axed the brother.”

Masterson was written off the show during Part 5 following his firing in December 2017 after sexual assault accusations surfaced against him.

At the time, Masterson denied the allegations in a lengthy statement: “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Netflix made a statement on Masterson’s firing, explaining that “after discussing with the producers” they “decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch.”

The video also teased the introduction of Masterson’s replacement played by

Luke Matthews (Dax Shepard), a former soldier who has a link to Colt and the Iron River Ranch.

Despite some fans being excited to see how Shepard will fit in on the sitcom, they also still held on to the hope that Masterson will some day return to the Netflix comedy.

“Can’t wait! Will be weird with no Rooster but kinda looking forward to seeing what Dax can bring he’s a funny guy…hopefully [Danny Masterson] will be completely cleared soon so he can comeback,” one user wrote on Twitter.