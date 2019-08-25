‘The Ranch’: Danny Masterson’s Character, Rooster Bennett, Mentioned in Part 7 Trailer

Danny Masterson’s character on The Ranch, Rooster Bennett, may be long gone, but his presence is still being felt. Masterson was fired due to sexual assault allegations after filming on Part 5 was completed, but his character has stayed part of the show in spirit. However it is a bit surprising that his character was mentioned by name in the show’s marketing, as is the the case with the Part 7 trailer.

Rooster is name-dropped by his brother, Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), as the latter is going through the latest trials and tribulations he has faced. One of those plights is the fact that his cousin, Luke Matthews (Dax Shepard) has ran off with Mary Roth (Megyn Price), who is Rooster’s ex-girlfriend. He also mentions tension with estranged wife, Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) and dad Beau (Sam Elliott).

“Abby, she left me. I don’t wanna see my dad. I partnered up with my cousin, and a couple weeks ago he run off with Rooster’s ex and all the money,” Colt says to neighbor Sam Peterson (Kurtwood Smith).

Mr. Peterson replies, “God, your life blows.”

The show faced Rooster’s exit, which was a disappearance turned assumed death, head on in Part 6 by showing his family members grappling with the sudden loss over several episodes. What resulted was an emotionally resonate string of episodes.

However, off-screen, the scandal was filled with controversy. Despite fan backlash, Netflix fired Masterson when several sexual assault allegations against him resurfaced. He has yet to be charged with a crime tied to the assaults, but the investigation is ongoing.

“As a result of ongoing discussions Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson told media on Dec. 5, 2017. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson wrote in a statement afterward, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

