‘The Ranch’: Danny Masterson Absent From Part 5 Photos

Disgraced actor Dany Masterson is noticeably absent from promotional photos for Part 5 of Netflix comedy The Ranch.

The streaming giant has been busy promoting the next bath of episodes for the series, which is set to premiere Friday and will be the last episodes Masterson will be in after getting fired for allegations of sexual misconduct.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos show cast and characters Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher), Abby Phillips (Elisha Cuthbert), Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott), Maggie Bennett (Debra Winger) and several guest stars from the upcoming episodes.

Among the teases for the season, Abby can be seen expecting a child, as was revealed in the trailer. There is also visible burn damage, as a large fire at the Bennett family home will be a big storyline.

Masterson’s Rooster Bennett, however, did show up in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment on the trailer, apparently during a wedding scene for Colt and Abby.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series at the conclusion of part 5’s production due to numerous sexual assault allegations levied against him. He will not return for part 6.

The accusations went public in March 2017 when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. His research highlighted evidence that showed the accusing women, who, like Masterson, were Scientologists, and claimed they were pressured by the Church of Scientology not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” Netflix said in a statement. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

Masterson, who is also known for his role as Hyde on That ’70s Show, later issued a statement lashing out against the streamer and the allegations in question.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Though the Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating the claims against Masterson, no charges have been filed.

Part 5 of The Ranch will be released Friday on Netflix. All episodes of the show are also available for streaming.